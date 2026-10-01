Koivunen tallied a goal, posted a plus-three rating and put two shots on net in Wednesday's 7-0 Opening Night win over the Flyers.

Koivunen found the scoresheet early in 2026-27, scoring the Penguins' second goal of the night in the team's big win. Wednesday's tally was the third goal of his NHL career after he posted two goals and seven points across 39 regular-season outings in his rookie campaign. Koivunen drew his Opening Night appearance on Pittsburgh's third line. While he might be worked around the lineup once Bryan Rust (upper body) and Justin Brazeau (lower body) return from injured reserve, Koivunen is expected to have a role at the NHL level this season, even if he has a stint in the minors.