Koivunen logged an assist, two shots on goal and five blocked shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Koivunen has opened his NHL career with four assists over six games. The 21-year-old winger is getting a look on the top line and first power-play unit after Rutger McGroarty (lower body) was ruled out for the rest of the regular season. Koivunen has added 12 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. The 21-year-old is far from a household name, but he's auditioning for a big role with the Penguins heading into 2025-26.