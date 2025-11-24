Koivunen (lower body) has been medically cleared for contact, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Monday.

Koivunen didn't participate in line rushes at Monday's practice, but seems to be trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Sabres. Even if the 22-year-old winger is ready to play versus Buffalo, he could find himself serving as a healthy scratch in favor of Tristan Broz, who was recalled from the minors Monday.