Koivunen was sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Koivunen was terrific in his eight-game trial with Pittsburgh, picking up seven assists. Koivunen had 21 goals and 34 assists in 62 AHL contests this season and is in line for a top-six role next season with the Penguins.
