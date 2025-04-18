Now Playing

Koivunen was sent to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Koivunen was terrific in his eight-game trial with Pittsburgh, picking up seven assists. Koivunen had 21 goals and 34 assists in 62 AHL contests this season and is in line for a top-six role next season with the Penguins.

