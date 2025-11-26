Koivunen (lower body) will be in action versus Buffalo on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Koivunen has underwhelmed this season, generating just two points in 11 appearances. If the 22-year-old winger continues to struggle offensively, he could find himself heading down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to rediscover his offensive game. With Koivunen back in the lineup, teenager Ben Kindel will serve as a healthy scratch against the Sabres on Wednesday.