Koivunen was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Bryan Rust was activated off injured reserve in a corresponding move. Koivunen has no points, one shot and one block while averaging 13:26 of ice time in two appearances with Pittsburgh this season. The 22-year-old might get another shot with the big club in 2025-26 if the Penguins run into more injury issues.