Koivunen scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-0 win over Charlotte on Friday.

Koivunen looks too good for the AHL with nine points over five contests since his demotion from Pittsburgh on Oct. 11. The 22-year-old will look to continue dominating the minor league while awaiting his next chance with the big club. If this scoring touch follows him to Pittsburgh during his next call-up, he may not have to return to Northeastern Pennsylvania again.