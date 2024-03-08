Koivunen, Michael Bunting, Vasily Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick were traded from the Hurricanes to the Penguins on Thursday in exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Koivunen has been tearing it up in Finland's Liiga, racking up 21 goals and 34 assists over 57 contests for Karpat. The 20-year-old winger was drafted in the second round in 2021, and he's the biggest prospect involved in the return for Guentzel. Koivunen is likely still a year or two away from serious contention for an NHL job, but he should be involved early on if the Penguins embrace a rebuild.