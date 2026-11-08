Koivunen has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ducks due to a lower-body injury.

Koivunen is considered day-to-day due to his injury, but he'll be sidelined for the first time since Oct. 10. He had recorded a goal, two assists, four PIM and three blocked shots while averaging 14:21 of ice time across his last seven appearances. Andrei Kuzmenko and Rutger McGroarty are candidates to enter the lineup against Anaheim, while Koivunen's next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday in San Jose.