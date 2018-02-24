Penguins' Vincent Dunn: Dealt to Pittsburgh in three-team mega deal
The Senators traded Dunn, Derick Brassard and Ottawa's 2018 third-round draft pick to the Penguins on Friday in exchange for defenseman Ian Cole, goalie Filip Gustavsson, a 2018 first-round draft pick and 2019 third-round selection in a three-way deal that also involves the Golden Knights.
To complete the blockbuster trade, Vegas reportedly received enforcer Ryan Reaves from Pittsburgh, as well as a 2018 fourth-round pick from Vancouver. Dunn, who's a center and not to be confused with Vince Dunn -- a defenseman for the Blues -- was originally drafted by the Senators in the fifth round (No. 138 overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He's split the 2017-18 campaign between AHL Belleville and the Brampton Beast of the ECHL, compiling only 12 points through 33 games. We wouldn't expect him to see the ice for the Penguins this season, and he'll be a restricted free agent this summer.
