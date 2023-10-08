Hinostroza was waived by the Penguins on Sunday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.
Hinostroza signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh after tallying two goals and 11 points in 26 games with Buffalo last year. If he clears waivers, the 29-year-old Hinostroza will likely open the 2023-24 campaign as a depth option with AHL Wilkes-Barre.
