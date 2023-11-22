Hinostroza (lower body) is available to play versus New York on Wednesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

According to Getzoff, Hinostroza will technically be a game-time decision versus the Rangers, but he'll be available if needed and all signs point to him skating on the top line and second power-play unit. Hinostroza's collected three points through six games while averaging just 7:51 of ice time through six appearances this year.