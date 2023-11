Hinostroza was shifted back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Hinostroza's move to the minors should be considered a temporary, cap-saving measure that will almost certainly be reversed before Saturday's clash with San Jose. The 29-year-old winger has yet to get into a game for the Penguins this season but could get a chance during the club's three-game California road trip.