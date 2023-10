Hinostroza was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Hinostroza has been performing well in the minors thus far, notching two goals and two assists in five games. According to coach Mike Sullivan, Hinostroza will take the warm up ahead of Thursday's clash with Colorado but he's not expected to play. Still, Pittsburgh's bottom six has struggled to produce and Hinostroza could get a look as a result.