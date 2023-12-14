Hinostroza registered five shots on net during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Montreal.

This was only Hinostroza's third game in December due to a lower body injury and he did not register a goal or an assist despite getting five shots in the contest. He tallied five hits over a combined 24 minutes of ice time during the past two games. Over the past three games, he is averaging under one minute of power-play time while playing on the second line. It will be hard to trust him to produce points until he gets more opportunities.