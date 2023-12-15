Hinostroza was placed on waivers by Pittsburgh on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Hinostroza has a goal and three points in 12 contests with the Penguins this season. Rickard Rakell (upper body), who is on long-term injured reserve, might return Saturday, so the decision to waive Hinostroza could be related to that.
