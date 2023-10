Hinostroza was summoned from AHL Wlkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Hinostroza has two goals and two assists in five AHL contests this campaign. He is projected to be a healthy scratch Monday aagainst Anaheim. Hinostroza, who had 11 points in 26 appearances with Buffalo last season, still hasn't had the chance to make his Pittsburgh debut.