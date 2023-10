Hinostroza was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.

It appears to be a cap-related move, as Hinostroza is expected to rejoin the Penguins prior to Monday's game vs. Anaheim. The 29-year-old Hinostroza served as a healthy scratch in two games since he was recalled on Oct. 26 after tallying two goals and 11 points in 26 games with the Sabres last season.