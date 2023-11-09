Hinostroza was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Hinostroza has generated two points, four shots and two blocks in his two appearances during the Penguins' current road trip. With the team in action versus the Kings on Thursday, it seems as though Jeff Carter will be reinserted into the lineup after being a healthy scratch versus Anaheim on Tuesday. Still, the move could be a temporary cap maneuver with Hinostroza likely returning to the NHL club soon.