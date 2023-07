Hinostroza inked a one-year, $775,000 contract with Pittsburgh on Friday, per Wes Crosby of NHL.com

Hinostroza had two goals and 11 points in 26 contests with Buffalo in 2022-23. He also recorded five goals and nine points in 11 AHL outings with Rochester. Hinostroza should start training camp in the mix for a bottom-six spot.