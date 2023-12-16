Hinostroza cleared waivers Saturday but will remain with the Penguins for their game versus the Maple Leafs.
Hinostroza will now be able to be sent to the minors freely for 30 days or 10 games. For now, he'll continue to fill a bottom-six role at the NHL level.
