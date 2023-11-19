Hinostroza suffered a lower-body injury and won't finish Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Hinostroza was hurt in the second period after a collision with the boards. He attempted briefly to play through it but couldn't keep going. If he's unavailable to play Sunday versus the Golden Knights, Jeff Carter (lower body) could be an option to enter the lineup, or the Penguins could opt to call up a forward.
