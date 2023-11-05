Hinostroza scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Sharks.

Hinostroza drew into the lineup for Jeff Carter and made a strong first impression. While it was just against the lowly Sharks, Hinostroza had an unassisted goal in the second period and helped out on Matt Nieto's tally later in the frame. The 29-year-old Hinostroza had 36 points over 88 contests with the Sabres across the last two seasons, so there's some offense to be had here if he can stay in the lineup, though he may not perform as well against stronger opponents.