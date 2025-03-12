Kolyachonok played in his fourth straight game Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Kolyachonok was scratched for six straight games after the Penguins plucked him off waivers from Utah. He's since played in the last four games due to injuries to Pierre-Olivier Joseph (upper body) and Ryan Shea (upper body). Kolyachonok was on the top pairing alongside Kris Letang and saw 21:43 of ice time Tuesday. Despite a minus-3 rating across four contests with the Penguins, Kolyachonok looks to be getting an extended audition for 2025-26 -- he's under contract for next season after inking a two-year deal with Utah last June prior to being waived.
