Kolyachonok suited up and logged three hits with a shot on goal and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Kolyachonok got back in the lineup after a seven-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 23-year-old ended the campaign with seven points, 20 shots on net, 27 hits, 31 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 35 appearances between Pittsburgh and Utah. Kolyachonok has had trouble establishing himself in the NHL, but he should get a chance to prove himself in training camp next fall, considering the Penguins' blue line was a weak spot this season.