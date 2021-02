Reilly was recalled from the taxi squad ahead of Monday's game against the Rangers.

As it stands, Reilly is likely to watch from the press box, but the Penguins needed some blue line insurance with Krist Letang (lower body) out and Brian Dumoulin (lower body) heading to injured reserve. The 6-foot-2 defenseman has yet to appear in an NHL or AHL game after spending four years at the collegiate level with RPI.