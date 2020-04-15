Penguins' Will Reilly: Lands entry-level deal
Reilly secured a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Reilly just finished off his senior season at R.P.I., where he notched 22 goals and 46 helpers in 139 appearances. Drafted by the Penguins in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old blueliner figures to spend the next two years primarily playing in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before getting a look at a spot on the 23-man roster.
