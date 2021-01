Reilly was moved up to the taxi squad Thursday.

Reilly's promotion comes as Pittsburgh is decimated by injuries on the blue line, including potential top-four players Brian Dumoulin (lower body), Mike Matheson (upper body) and Marcus Pettersson (upper body). Having Reilly on the taxi squad figures to be an emergency measure, as both Yannick Weber and Kevin Czuczman are likely ahead of him on the organizational depth chart.