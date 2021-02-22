site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Yannick Weber: Back to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Feb 22, 2021

5:27 pm ET 1 min read
Weber was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday.
Weber hasn't appeared in an
NHL game since Feb. 1 despite being on the active roster all month. The veteran blueliner will likely just be an extra body that will only be in the NHL lineup to make up for injuries. More News
