Weber (travel) was placed on the taxi squad after he was unable to get to Boston in time for Thursday's contest.

Weber was signed by the Pens following injuries to Brian Dumoulin (lower body), Mike Matheson (upper body) and Marcus Pettersson (upper body). Once the 32-year-old Weber is able to join the Penguins in New York for Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, he will likely replace Kevin Czuczman on the active roster and could be in action on the third pairing with Chad Ruhwedel.