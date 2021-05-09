site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Penguins' Yannick Weber: Put on playoff roster
Weber was recalled from the Penguins' taxi squad Sunday.
Weber will be on Pittsburgh's expanded postseason roster, as the team's taxi squad will be disbanded with the regular season having come to a close. He appeared in just two regular-season games.
