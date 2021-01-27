Weber inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Wednesday and was subsequently placed on waivers, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Weber was with the Predators during training camp on a PTO but was unable to parlay that into a permanent deal. With the Penguins decimated by injuries on the blue line, including Brian Dumoulin (lower body) who was hurt against Boston on Tuesday, the club finds itself in desperate need of reinforcements. Assuming he clears, Weber should start out on the 23-man roster right away but will no doubt be moved to the taxi squad or minors if Pittsburgh can get some of its defensemen healthy.