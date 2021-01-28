Weber won't be in the lineup versus Boston on Thursday due to travel complications, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

With Brian Dumoulin (lower body) added to the Penguins' growing list of injured defensemen, the team really could have used Weber on Thursday. The 32-year-old Swiss international is expected to link up with the team in New York for two games against the Rangers. In the meantime. Kevin Czuczman figures to be activated off the taxi squad in order to give the Pens a full complement of defenders.