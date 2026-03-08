Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Apple fritter night in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinakhov had two assists in a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.
Chinakov has 10 goals, six assists and 55 shots in 24 games with the Penguins. He had just three goals, three assists and 36 shots in 29 games with Columbus before the deal that brought him to Pittsburgh. Chinakov has high-end offensive talent, but he's never been able to translate talent into output.
More News
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Lights lamp in big win•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Buries goal in win•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Set to play Thursday•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Tallies again Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Records pair of points Monday•