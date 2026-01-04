Chinakhov scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over Detroit.

It was Chinakhov's first goal for the Penguins after being acquired in a trade with the Blue Jackets on Monday, and his fourth of the season. He took a long pass to break in alone and slide the puck between John Gibson's pads. Chinakhov has an elite release and good puck skills, but he hasn't been able to establish himself yet. He has one goal and four shots in two games since the trade after putting up three goals, three assists and 36 shots in 29 games with the Blue Jackets.