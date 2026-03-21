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Chinakhov had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout win over the Jets on Saturday.

Chinakhov's goal, which opened the scoring, was his 100th career point in his 235th regular-season game. His assist in Saturday's contest gave him 30 points this campaign, setting a new career high. The winger has five points, four assists and 11 shots in his last four games.

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