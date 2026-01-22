Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Pots goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinakhov scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
All three members of the Penguins' second line scored in this contest. Chinakhov has meshed well with Thomas Novak and Evgeni Malkin lately. Through 11 outings with the Penguins, Chinakhov has five points, one shy of matching his total from 29 games with the Blue Jackets before a late December trade sent him to Pittsburgh. He's showed a little promise in the past, but Chinakhov's middling non-scoring production limits his effectiveness in fantasy to deeper formats.
