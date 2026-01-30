Chinakhov scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Chinakhov has three goals and an assist during a four-game point streak. The 24-year-old is thriving on the second line and has seen 15-plus minutes of ice time in four of his last six outings. For the season, the winger has nine goals, 14 points, 61 shots on net, 36 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 43 contests between the Penguins and the Blue Jackets, though his eight points in 14 appearances for Pittsburgh suggests he's trending up.