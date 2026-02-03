Chinakhov scored a goal, distributed an assist and placed three shots on net in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Just one day after his 25th birthday, Chinakhov received a present of a pass from his linemate Evgeni Malkin to cash in his seventh goal since debuting for the Penguins on Dec. 29. Chinakhov's move from Columbus to Pittsburgh has gone swimmingly, as he holds a second-line role and has recorded nine of his 15 points this season with the black and gold. At his current scoring pace, he has a chance to flirt with a new career high in both goals and points if he can surpass either of the numbers he set during his 16-goal, 29-point campaign across 53 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 campaign. Chinakhov is one of the top options on the waiver in standard fantasy formats and is set to play a big role with the Penguins for the foreseeable future.