Chinakhov scored a goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Even in the blowout win, Chinakhov saw a team-low 12:04 of ice time. He's also scored in four of the last eight games, but his usage remains limited despite his on-paper second-line role. Chinakhov is up to eight goals, 12 points, 56 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-1 rating over 41 appearances between the Penguins and the Blue Jackets this season.