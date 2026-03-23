Chinakhov scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Chinakhov found the back of the net at the 14:56 mark of the third period with a snap shot, but that goal didn't provide enough of a spark to mount a late comeback. The 25-year-old winger has now scored in back-to-back games, something he hadn't accomplished since Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. Chinakhov is up to 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 appearances since the Olympic break, making him one of the most productive players on the Penguins roster over that stretch.