Chinakhov (personal) is expected to be in the lineup versus New Jersey on Thursday, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Since joining the Penguins, Chinakhov has been rolling offensively, racking up eight goals and four helpers in 18 contests. If there is a knock on the 25-year-old winger's game right now, it's the lack of production with the man advantage. Despite logging 1:14 of power-play ice time per game, Chinakhov has yet to produce a point with the extra attacker.