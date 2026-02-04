Chinakhov scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Chinakhov has scored in five of his last seven games, adding two assists and 18 shots on net in that span. The 25-year-old continues to thrive on the Penguins' second line even though his overall usage is still occasionally limited. Chinakhov is up to 11 goals, 17 points, 71 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-2 rating over 46 appearances between Pittsburgh and Columbus this season.