Chinakhov scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Chinakhov has earned two goals and one assist over five games since joining the Penguins. He's still on the second line, but he saw just 10:09 of ice time Saturday, his lowest total since he was dealt to Pittsburgh from Columbus. The winger has nine points, 44 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-5 rating across 34 appearances this season.