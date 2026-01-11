Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Tallies lone goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinakhov scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.
Chinakhov has earned two goals and one assist over five games since joining the Penguins. He's still on the second line, but he saw just 10:09 of ice time Saturday, his lowest total since he was dealt to Pittsburgh from Columbus. The winger has nine points, 44 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-5 rating across 34 appearances this season.
