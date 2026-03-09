Chinakhov scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Chinakhov has three points over his last two contests. The 25-year-old winger continues to look good with the Penguins, and it's a positive sign he was able to contribute even without Evgeni Malkin (suspension) in the lineup. Chinakhov is at 14 goals, 23 points, 93 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-4 rating over 54 appearances between Pittsburgh and Columbus this season.