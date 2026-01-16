Chinakhov scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Chinakhov stretched the Penguins' lead to 3-0 in the second period. He's up to three goals and an assist over eight outings in January, which already matches his goal total from 29 games with the Blue Jackets to begin the season. The 24-year-old has 10 points, 50 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-4 rating over 37 appearances. While he's officially on the second line for the Penguins, his ice time remains limited at 12:12 per game since the trade, so Chinakhov is functionally more of a bottom-six forward still.