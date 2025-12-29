Chinakhov was acquired by Pittsburgh from Columbus on Monday in exchange for Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round selection.

Chinakhov had three goals, six points, six PIM, 36 shots and 28 hits in 29 appearances with Columbus in 2025-26 before the trade. He was averaging just 10:18 of ice time, which was down from 15:43 during the 2024-25 regular season. Chinakhov should get a chance to play a bigger role in Pittsburgh, which might boost his offensive production. The 24-year-old set career highs during the 2023-24 regular season with 16 goals and 29 points in 53 outings, which is the kind of offensive pace Pittsburgh might get out of him if the Penguins prove to be a great fit.