Chinakhov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old winger had a hand in tallies by Bryan Rust in the second period and Noel Acciari in the third. Chinakhov continues to thrive with Pittsburgh, and over 11 games since the beginning of February he's collected five goals and 11 points.