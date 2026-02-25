Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Won't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinakhov will miss Wednesday's practice because of the birth of his daughter.
Pittsburgh doesn't have a game Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if Chinakhov will play when the Penguins host the Devils on Thursday. The 25-year-old has 11 goals and 18 points in 47 appearances between Columbus and Pittsburgh in 2025-26. Kevin Hayes is projected to be a healthy scratch Thursday, but Hayes will presumably dress if Chinakhov is unavailable.
More News
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Tallies again Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Records pair of points Monday•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Puts away goal Thursday•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Scores again in Thursday's win•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Pots goal in win•
-
Penguins' Yegor Chinakhov: Tickles twine Thursday•