Chinakhov will miss Wednesday's practice because of the birth of his daughter.

Pittsburgh doesn't have a game Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if Chinakhov will play when the Penguins host the Devils on Thursday. The 25-year-old has 11 goals and 18 points in 47 appearances between Columbus and Pittsburgh in 2025-26. Kevin Hayes is projected to be a healthy scratch Thursday, but Hayes will presumably dress if Chinakhov is unavailable.