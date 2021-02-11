Aston-Reese (shoulder) was taken off injured reserve Thursday but remains a game-time decision against the Islanders, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

All indications are that Aston-Reese will step into the third-line spot vacated by the injured Jared McCann (lower body), though final confirmation likely won't occur until closer to puck drop. It will be the first game of the season for Aston-Reese after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason. Even with the missed game time, Aston-Reese could still manage 15-20 points and provide decent mid-range fantasy value.